Widespread Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Could Boost Stocks, Productivity, and Economies

According to investment bank Goldman Sachs, the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) could have a significant impact on various aspects of the economy. While AI adoption is expected to fuel productivity growth, benefit economies, and even boost major currencies, the clearest impact will be on stocks.

Goldman Sachs predicts that the adoption of AI could lead to a 10-year period in which annual productivity growth is 1.5 percentage points higher. This increase in productivity is comparable to the innovation-driven productivity booms witnessed during the widespread adoption of electricity and the PC/internet. The bank suggests that the most significant opportunities arising from these shifts will occur at the company level.

Goldman Sachs has identified several areas that are likely to capture a greater portion of market earnings as a result of AI adoption. These include companies that provide investment for the transition to new technologies, those in which spending shares increase, and those that generate new products enabled by AI.

The bank’s analysts estimate that, in the next 20 years, AI productivity growth could lead to a 50 basis points incremental earnings per share compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the S&P 500, increasing from 4.9% to 5.4%. Additionally, Goldman Sachs economists estimate that AI could drive approximately $7 trillion in global economic growth over a 10-year period, with productivity growing 1.5 percentage points faster annually.

The impact of AI adoption is expected to directly boost global gross domestic product by 7%. Emerging markets could see a 5% increase, while developed markets might experience a 10% increase.

Goldman Sachs suggests that AI investment is likely to surge within the tech hardware sector initially, followed by a more moderate pace. Software investment is expected to increase steadily as end-user adoption grows. While countries like China and the United States are positioned as leaders in AI technology, the investment impact on other countries may be smaller and more delayed.

In a separate report, Goldman Sachs identifies AI as one of the five positive themes in the Asia-Pacific region. The bank has selected AI companies in Asia, particularly those in hardware, semiconductors, and applications, which it believes could benefit from the rising demand for AI.

Overall, the widespread adoption of AI has the potential to drive economic growth, enhance stock prices, and lead to greater productivity.