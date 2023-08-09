Widespread Adoption of AI Could Boost Productivity and Stocks, Says Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has stated that the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) could have significant benefits for productivity, economies, and even major currencies. The investment bank emphasizes that the clearest impact will be seen in stock prices when earnings receive a boost from the productivity boom. Goldman predicts that if AI is widely adopted, annual productivity growth could increase by up to 1.5 percentage points over a 10-year period. This growth rate would be comparable to the major productivity booms seen with the adoption of electricity and the PC/internet.

Goldman Sachs suggests that the most interesting opportunities resulting from AI adoption will likely occur at the company level. They highlight three areas that are likely to capture a larger share of market earnings: those providing investment for the transition to new technology, those with increased spending shares, and those generating new products enabled by AI. The bank estimates that in its base case for AI productivity growth, the S&P 500 could experience a 50 basis points incremental earnings per share CAGR over the next 20 years.

Goldman Sachs’s economists also estimate that AI has the potential to drive approximately USD 7 trillion in global economic growth over 10 years, with productivity growing 1.5 percentage points faster annually. The bank believes that AI adoption could directly boost global gross domestic product by 7%, with emerging markets experiencing a 5% increase and developed markets seeing a 10% increase.

While AI investment is expected to surge initially in tech hardware and then slow down gradually, software investment is likely to steadily increase as end user adoption rises. Goldman Sachs notes that the impact of AI investment may be smaller and more delayed for countries outside of AI leaders such as China and the U.S.

In a separate report, Goldman Sachs identifies AI as one of the positive themes in the Asia-Pacific region. The bank selects AI companies in Asia, particularly in hardware, semiconductors, and applications, which could benefit from the growing demand for AI. The selection criteria include average correlation with top U.S. AI beneficiaries, market cap of over $500 million, and average daily trading volume of more than $5 million.

(Source: CNBC)