Alibaba Cloud Releases Open-Sourced AI Models to Compete with Meta Platform

Chinese tech company Alibaba Group’s cloud computing unit has released two open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models in an effort to rival Meta Platform. The company, based in Hangzhou, announced the release of two large language models (LLM) named Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat. These models, each with 7 billion parameters, are the first open-sourced LLMs from a major Chinese tech company.

This move comes after Meta unveiled their own open-sourced model called Llama 2, causing much interest in the industry. Analysts believe that open-sourced models can challenge the dominance of companies like OpenAI and Google, whose AI models charge high fees.

In April, Alibaba Cloud introduced their LLM named Tongyi Qianwen, which has different versions with varying numbers of parameters. The newly released Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat models are smaller versions of Tongyi Qianwen, specifically designed to support small and medium businesses in adopting AI technologies.

Alibaba Cloud stated that the code, model weights, and documentation for these models will be accessible to researchers, academics, and commercial institutions globally. However, companies with over 100 million monthly active users will need to obtain a license from Alibaba to use these models. Similarly, Meta’s Llama 2 requires a license for users with over 700 million users.

While Alibaba did not disclose the number of parameters in its largest model, Tongyi Qianwen has versions with higher parameter counts that have not been open-sourced.

China has been striving to catch up to the U.S. in AI development. The Chinese government encourages domestic companies to create their own “controllable” AI models that can rival those developed by American companies. Besides Alibaba, tech giants such as Tencent Holdings and Huawei have made significant progress in developing their own AI models recently.