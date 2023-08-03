CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Alibaba Releases Open-Sourced AI Models to Rival Meta’s Llama 2

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
Chinese tech and e-commerce giant Alibaba has unveiled two new open-sourced AI models, Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, in a bid to compete with Meta’s recently-launched Llama 2. The two models, with 7 billion parameters each, are smaller versions of the Tongyi Qiawen released by Alibaba in April. They are designed to introduce AI to small and medium-sized businesses by offering various capabilities such as coding, model weights, and documentation that are freely accessible to academics, researchers, and commercial institutions worldwide. These models mark the first open-sourced LLMs from a Chinese tech company. However, businesses with over 100 million monthly active users will require a license.

Alibaba also announced an update to its AnalyticDB data warehousing service, providing its corporate clients with a vector engine to create custom generative AI applications rapidly.

Meta, in collaboration with Microsoft, released its open-sourced LLM, Llama 2, on July 16. Llama 2 was trained using 40% more public data and can process twice as much context as its predecessor. Similar to Alibaba’s models, Llama 2 requires a license from companies with over 700 million monthly users.

Alibaba previously introduced a solution for businesses to develop AI-powered software and tools using Llama 2. This latest move by Alibaba demonstrates its ongoing efforts to expand its AI capabilities and compete in the AI market.

AI

