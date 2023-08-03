Alibaba Releases Open-Sourced AI Models to Rival Meta’s Llama 2

Chinese tech and e-commerce giant Alibaba has unveiled two new open-sourced AI models, Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, in a bid to compete with Meta’s recently-launched Llama 2. The two models, with 7 billion parameters each, are smaller versions of the Tongyi Qiawen released by Alibaba in April. They are designed to introduce AI to small and medium-sized businesses by offering various capabilities such as coding, model weights, and documentation that are freely accessible to academics, researchers, and commercial institutions worldwide. These models mark the first open-sourced LLMs from a Chinese tech company. However, businesses with over 100 million monthly active users will require a license.

Alibaba also announced an update to its AnalyticDB data warehousing service, providing its corporate clients with a vector engine to create custom generative AI applications rapidly.

Meta, in collaboration with Microsoft, released its open-sourced LLM, Llama 2, on July 16. Llama 2 was trained using 40% more public data and can process twice as much context as its predecessor. Similar to Alibaba’s models, Llama 2 requires a license from companies with over 700 million monthly users.

Alibaba previously introduced a solution for businesses to develop AI-powered software and tools using Llama 2. This latest move by Alibaba demonstrates its ongoing efforts to expand its AI capabilities and compete in the AI market.

Please note that the rewritten content does not include the original formatting and HTML tags, as requested.