CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Alibaba Releases Two New Open-Source AI Models to Compete with Meta’s Llama 2

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Alibaba Releases Two New Open-Source AI Models to Compete with Meta’s Llama 2

Alibaba Group, the Chinese tech and e-commerce giant, has recently unveiled two open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models, namely Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat. These models, with 7 billion parameters each, are smaller versions of the Tongyi Qiawen model that Alibaba released earlier this year. The goal of these models is to help small and medium-sized businesses integrate AI into their operations.

Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat have a range of capabilities that make them attractive to enterprises. Alibaba plans to make the code, model weights, and documentation freely accessible to researchers, academics, and commercial institutions globally. However, businesses with more than 100 million monthly active users will require a license to use these models.

What sets Alibaba’s latest AI models apart is that they are the first ones to be open-sourced by a Chinese tech company. In contrast, Meta’s Llama 2, which was developed in collaboration with Microsoft, was trained using a larger amount of public data and can process twice as much context as its predecessor. Llama 2 is also open-sourced, with the largest version consisting of 70 billion parameters. However, companies with over 700 million monthly users will need a license to utilize Llama 2.

In addition to the AI models, Alibaba has also introduced a vector engine update to its AnalyticDB data warehousing service. This update enables corporate clients to create custom generative AI applications more efficiently.

Overall, with the release of Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, Alibaba aims to expand the accessibility and adoption of AI technology among businesses of all sizes. These models provide a valuable resource for enterprises looking to leverage AI capabilities in their operations.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

Massachusetts Securities Regulators Investigate Use of AI by Investment Firms

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Generative AI: A Threat to Election Integrity and Individual Safety

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Addressing the Need for Concrete Action on AI Regulation

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Undervalued AI Stocks to Consider Investing in for Growth Opportunities

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of Solid-State Batteries in Enhancing Efficiency of Smart Energy Management Systems

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Binary System Discovered with Two Stars Close Enough to Fit Inside the Sun

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

From Vision to Voice: How AI Technologies are Shaping the Next Generation of Internet and Communication Services

Aug 3, 2023 0 Comments