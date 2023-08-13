Chinese E-commerce Giant Alibaba Embraces AI and Cloud Services

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is making a bold declaration about the future of AI services. During a conference call with analysts, the company’s management expressed their belief that the growth opportunity driven by AI services has only just begun. They also revealed that there is a strong demand for training artificial intelligence models on the cloud, to the point where they are unable to meet all the requests due to a shortage of processing power.

Cloud services are becoming increasingly important for Alibaba, and it is the first of the company’s six business units that has clear plans for an initial public offering (IPO). Tencent, a rival cloud provider, is also expected to discuss its AI business plans in an upcoming report, while Baidu is set to release earnings soon.

The demand for AI training is driving the need for more powerful hardware, such as Nvidia’s chips. HSBC analysts are looking to invest in Chinese AI hardware stocks, as they believe that we are still in the early stages of the AI cycle. They have buy ratings on three mainland China-listed stocks: Foxconn Industrial Internet, Innolight, and Montage. These companies are expected to benefit from AI investments from major tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.

However, it is worth noting the risks involved in investing in Chinese AI companies. The US government has placed several Chinese companies on blacklists due to alleged support of China’s military. While Biden’s executive order and pending Treasury regulations indicate a narrow scope for these restrictions, there is still uncertainty surrounding US investments in Chinese AI companies.

Despite these challenges, Taylor Ogan, CEO of Snow Bull Capital, has moved his team from the US to China to focus on Chinese AI and green energy companies. He believes that high risk can lead to high rewards in this tumultuous time. However, the uncertainty remains whether AI will prove to be more than just a buzzword, and if it can truly create commercial value.

Amidst these concerns, AI companies in China are continuing their efforts to integrate AI into various businesses. Xiao-I, a Nasdaq-listed AI company, has been working on integrating its technology into applications like smart homes, autonomous driving, and call centers. The company recently launched its own chatbot, Hua Zang, which is gathering attention in China. The industry is also facing new regulations regarding the protection of personal data and intellectual property for generative AI services.

While the future of AI in China remains uncertain, Alibaba is optimistic about its growth potential in the AI and cloud services market. The company sees AI as a driving force for its future success and continues to invest in these technologies.