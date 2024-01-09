The Emergence of Novel Bacterial Species: Unveiling the Hidden World of Clinical Bacteriology

Summary: Researchers from the University of Basel have developed a novel study algorithm, known as NOVA (Novel Organism Verification and Analysis), to identify previously unknown bacterial isolates in a hospital setting. By analyzing patient samples containing unknown bacteria, the research team has discovered over thirty new species, some of which have been associated with medically relevant infections. The study involved the complete genome sequencing of 61 unknown bacterial pathogens found in blood or tissue samples. Out of these samples, 35 were identified as potentially novel species, and 27 were isolated from deep tissues or blood cultures. The majority of the newly identified species belong to the Corynebacterium and Schaalia genera, which are typically found on human skin and mucosa. The researchers also found evidence of a clinically relevant pathogen in an inflamed thumb of a patient after a dog bite, suggesting it may be an emerging pathogen that requires monitoring. The Basel research team is currently working with an expert in bacteria classification to name the newly discovered species.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is NOVA?

A: NOVA (Novel Organism Verification and Analysis) is a study algorithm developed by researchers at the University of Basel to identify bacterial isolates that cannot be characterized using conventional methods.

Q: How many previously unknown bacterial species have been discovered?

A: The research team has discovered over thirty new species of bacteria, some of which have been associated with clinically relevant infections.

Q: What are the Corynebacterium and Schaalia genera?

A: The Corynebacterium and Schaalia genera are gram-positive bacilli that are commonly found in the natural human skin microbiome and mucosa. They can cause infections when they enter the bloodstream.

Q: Is there a clinically relevant pathogen among the newly identified species?

A: Yes, the research team found evidence of a clinically relevant pathogen in an inflamed thumb of a patient after a dog bite. This pathogen may be an emerging threat that requires monitoring.

Q: How are the newly discovered species being named?

A: The Basel research team is working with an expert in bacteria classification to name the newly discovered species. Some species have already been named, such as Pseudoclavibacter triregionum, which references Basel’s geographical location near the borders of Switzerland, France, and Germany.