Alberta Begins Rollout of Limited Supply of Novavax Vaccine

Alberta Health announced that a limited supply of the Novavax XBB.1.5 vaccine will be available starting this week. The province currently has approximately 5,000 doses of the updated protein-based vaccine in stock. This version of the Novavax vaccine was approved by Health Canada in December and is targeted towards individuals who are unable to receive mRNA vaccines for medical reasons or who refuse mRNA formulations.

To manage the limited supply of the Novavax vaccine, appointments can only be booked through Alberta Health’s Health Link at 811 and will be available at select AHS public health centers across the province. Vaccinations will not be accessible at community pharmacies or medical clinics.

According to experts, the Novavax vaccine provides an alternative for individuals who may be hesitant about mRNA vaccines or those who have allergies preventing them from receiving the mRNA formulation. Dr. Craig Jenne, a professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Infectious Diseases at the University of Calgary, emphasized that the Novavax vaccine is a critical tool for a small number of Albertans who cannot receive the mRNA vaccine due to medical reasons.

Although the Novavax vaccine has not been widely used compared to mRNA formulations, it can be beneficial for individuals experiencing side effects from the mRNA vaccine or those who have not received a COVID-19 booster due to such side effects. Dr. Daniel Gregson, an infectious diseases specialist based in Calgary, highlighted that the side effect profile of the Novavax vaccine may differ from mRNA vaccines, making it a reasonable option for individuals who have experienced fatigue, fevers, or allergic reactions to mRNA vaccines.

It’s important to note that while the Novavax vaccine provides an alternative, mRNA vaccines are still recommended for the majority of the population. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) continues to recommend mRNA vaccines as the preferred COVID-19 vaccine products, citing their overall efficacy and effectiveness.

In conclusion, the limited supply of the Novavax vaccine in Alberta offers an alternative for individuals who cannot receive mRNA vaccines for medical reasons or have concerns about side effects. While it may not solve vaccine hesitancy or fatigue on a large scale, it serves as a critical option for a small number of Albertans. Staying updated on COVID-19 vaccinations, whether through mRNA vaccines or the Novavax vaccine, remains essential in preventing severe disease and reducing community transmission.

FAQ

Who is eligible for the Novavax vaccine in Alberta?

The Novavax vaccine in Alberta is available to individuals who are unable to receive mRNA vaccines for medical reasons or refuse mRNA formulations. It is also an option for individuals who have experienced side effects from mRNA vaccines or have had allergic responses to them.

How can appointments for the Novavax vaccine be booked?

Appointments for the Novavax vaccine can be booked by calling Alberta Health’s Health Link at 811. They will only be available at select AHS public health centers across the province and not at community pharmacies or medical clinics.

Are mRNA vaccines still recommended over the Novavax vaccine?

Yes, mRNA vaccines are still recommended as the preferred COVID-19 vaccine products for the majority of the population. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) continues to endorse the efficacy and effectiveness of mRNA vaccines. The Novavax vaccine is an alternative for specific cases where mRNA vaccines are not suitable.