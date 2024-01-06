Study Shows Alarming Levels of Asbestos Exposure in Cement Products

According to a recent study, the use of asbestos cement products exceeds safety limits in the United States, posing serious health risks to workers. The study reveals that airborne fibers released from asbestos cement surpass the permissible level by 50 times. These findings highlight the urgent need for stricter regulations and a global ban on asbestos.

The research focused on the installation and removal of asbestos cement products, which consistently result in exposure levels that far exceed the occupational limits set in the United States. Specifically, the study found that cutting asbestos cement pipes leads to an average asbestos exposure that is over 50 times higher than the short-term limit established by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Similarly, cutting asbestos boards and corrugated roofing materials leads to exposure levels that are around 24 times higher than the permissible limit.

Asbestos cement products, including pipes, siding, and roofing, account for more than 90% of global asbestos use. The study contradicts the asbestos industry’s claim that these materials can be used safely and responsibly. Perry Gottesfeld, the Executive Director of Occupational Knowledge International (OK International) and the author of the study, emphasizes the need for an immediate ban on asbestos cement products, as they are still being installed in millions of homes and commercial buildings worldwide.

Despite over 60 countries having already banned asbestos, the United States is only now considering a total ban on asbestos cement and other uses. Currently, companies are only required to notify the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) before manufacturing or importing asbestos cement products.

The study also highlights the hazardous asbestos trade globally. Russia and Kazakhstan account for 80% of global asbestos production and export to over 25 low and middle-income countries. India, China, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Thailand are the largest importers, accounting for 90% of global asbestos sales.

The health risks associated with asbestos exposure are significant, with even short-term exposures linked to lung cancer, asbestosis, and mesothelioma. Aging asbestos-cement pipes and roofing in many countries are reaching the end of their service life, requiring removal. This poses a hazardous condition for workers involved in cutting and breaking up this material.

Overall, the study emphasizes the urgent need for stricter regulations, a global ban on asbestos, and increased awareness of the health risks posed by asbestos cement products.

