Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Midwest Cybersecurity and Technology Summit

Artificial intelligence (AI) was the main focus of the recent Midwest Cybersecurity and Technology Summit held in Fargo. The event, organized by the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce, brought together local business leaders to discuss topics like AI, quantum computing, the CHIPS and Science Act, and strategies for fostering a strong tech environment.

During the summit, Michael Mattmiller, senior director of state government affairs for Microsoft, delivered a keynote speech on the AI “revolution.” He highlighted that while AI has recently gained attention with newer generative models like ChatGPT, the foundation for AI has been established since the 1950s. Mattmiller emphasized the significance of cloud computing in the mid-2010s as a breakthrough for AI. Cloud computing and the development of massive data centers have brought AI to a level of accuracy comparable to human capabilities.

To exemplify AI’s integration in the workplace, Mattmiller cited CarMax as a successful case study. CarMax has utilized AI to write car listing descriptions and compile reviews, accomplishing tasks in a fraction of the time it would take human employees. This example counters concerns that AI will replace human jobs, as data from Microsoft indicates that employees are receptive to AI. In fact, 70% of employees have expressed a willingness to delegate work to AI, as they often lack the time and energy to meet expectations.

Microsoft has responded to this demand by launching various AI initiatives. One notable project is the development of AI-powered virtual assistants that can assist employees in managing schedules, tasks, and workflows. By leveraging the capabilities of AI, Microsoft aims to enhance productivity and alleviate the burden on employees.

The Midwest Cybersecurity and Technology Summit provided valuable insights into the growing significance of AI in the business world. With advancements in technology and increased acceptance of AI, it is clear that this powerful tool will continue to shape various industries and drive innovation.