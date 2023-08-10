Over 100 artificial intelligence (AI) professors, including renowned experts, scholars, and AI executives, have signed a statement emphasizing the need to prioritize mitigating the risks of AI-induced extinction, comparable to other global risks like pandemics and nuclear war. Concerns revolve around the potential development of powerful AI systems beyond human control within the coming years.

Critics argue that the statement serves as a promotional tactic for AI companies or an attempt to influence regulations. However, many signatories, including academic researchers, refute these claims. One common concern expressed is that emphasizing the risk of extinction diverts attention from present-day AI harms. However, as volunteers involved in the statement, we believe both issues share a common core and should be addressed simultaneously.

AI poses a series of ongoing problems. These systems can perpetuate human rights abuses, reinforce systemic discrimination, and perpetuate power imbalances. The widespread deployment of AI systems means that the scale of harm can be massive. For instance, the Dutch Tax and Customs Administration wrongly accused thousands of families of fraud based on risk profiles created with AI systems, pushing them into poverty.

Several root causes contribute to these AI harms. One is the challenge of designing AI systems that reliably behave as intended. For example, a healthcare system designed to allocate care based on need discriminated against Black hospital patients because historical racial biases were inadvertently encoded in the algorithm. Additionally, competitive pressures and limited accountability can lead to rushed deployment of AI systems without sufficient safety checks, resulting in threatening or insulting behaviors, as seen with Microsoft’s Bing chatbot.

Without decisive action to address these root causes, the harm caused by increasingly powerful and widely deployed AI systems will escalate. Many experts believe that future AI systems may surpass humans in essential cognitive skills, such as social persuasion and technological advancement. If left unchecked, economic forces could lead organizations to replace human labor with AI systems, potentially marginalizing humanity or even causing extinction.

Furthermore, researchers anticipate the development of advanced AI systems in the near future, considering the growing investment and talent in AI development and the decreasing cost of computing power. Geoffrey Hinton, a prominent figure in AI, suggests that AI could surpass human cognitive abilities within the next five to 20 years. These shared time horizons emphasize the urgency of addressing the risks associated with AI.

In summary, mitigating AI extinction risks should be a global priority. It is crucial to address ongoing AI harms while tackling the root causes that contribute to them. Failure to do so could result in increasingly powerful AI systems with potentially detrimental consequences for humanity.