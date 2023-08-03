The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Hollywood

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making waves in Hollywood as it takes on roles traditionally reserved for human creatives. From generating movie trailers to creating entire episodes of popular TV shows, AI is blending technology and creativity in unprecedented ways.

One notable example is the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon, where an AI-generated mashup trailer of the movies “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” went viral. It took just four days for AI to create a trailer that would have taken months and millions of dollars using traditional methods.

Marvel also dabbles in AI with the use of AI-generated art in the title credits of their series “Secret Invasion.” While some express concerns about the potential threat to human artists, director Ali Selim sees AI as an explorative and exciting artistic tool.

The upcoming film “Here” by Miramax will leverage the power of AI to bring multiple generations to life in one room. AI technology called Metaphysic Live will render actor Tom Hanks’ face at various ages, showcasing the potential for AI to transform storytelling.

AI is also venturing into episodic television, with a recent episode of South Park created using AI. This expansion of AI-generated content from short clips to full-length episodes pushes the boundaries of what AI can accomplish in the entertainment industry.

However, the rise of AI has sparked debates about the future of human creativity and the essence of genuine artistic expression. The Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America have raised concerns about the potential replacement of real talent with AI. Studios have even suggested using AI technology to scan and own the likeness of extras, further raising questions about the role of human creatives in the industry.

While AI opens up new creative avenues, it also poses challenges and ethical considerations. The real value of human creativity in Hollywood is being questioned as machines continue to advance in storytelling capabilities.

In conclusion, AI is reshaping Hollywood and stirring up debate about the future of human creativity in the entertainment industry. The question remains whether AI should be embraced and integrated into filmmaking or kept out of the director’s chair. Only time will tell how this technology will influence the magic of storytelling on screen.