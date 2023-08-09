The Environmental Impact of AI and Data Centers

The continuous growth of artificial intelligence (AI) is raising concerns about its environmental impact. Experts warn that it is crucial to consider the physical infrastructures that support our technology.

The concept of an infinite roll of tape, first introduced by Alan Turing in the 1930s, still influences how we perceive computing power. However, the reality is that computing power is limited by physical resources. This physical limitation has become more relevant as society increasingly views the digital realm as separate from the physical world.

The environmental consequences of online actions are substantial. The information and communications technology (ICT) sector is responsible for approximately 2 to 4 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, surpassing the emissions of the aviation industry. The rapid growth of AI and the significant computational power required to train AI models on large datasets are expected to contribute even more to these emissions.

While the energy demands and carbon emissions of AI are currently not as alarming as those of cryptocurrency and NFTs, the trend of AI expansion could change this. The carbon footprint of AI primarily originates from the energy consumption of data centers that house the processing units. There are thousands of data centers worldwide, with the larger facilities owned by companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

The global electricity consumption of data centers is estimated to be 240-340 terrawatt hours, accounting for 1 to 1.3 per cent of global demand. In countries like Ireland, data centers consume a significant portion of the total electricity. Despite efforts to improve energy efficiency, data centers’ overall demand on the grid continues to rise.

Water consumption is another concern associated with data centers. These facilities require substantial amounts of water for cooling systems, which prevent servers from overheating. Google alone reported using 5.2 billion gallons of water in its data centers worldwide in 2022. This places a significant strain on local infrastructure and can potentially compete with agricultural and city water usage.

To mitigate these environmental impacts, it is crucial to reduce the demand for energy and water in AI and data center operations. Increased efficiency alone is not sufficient; efforts should also focus on reducing overall energy consumption and exploring sustainable business models. The growth of AI should be accompanied by sustainable practices to ensure a more environmentally friendly future.