Generative AI Captivates Advertisers, but Clients Remain Hesitant

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has become the latest buzz technology in the advertising industry, with at least 71% of agencies leveraging AI for internal processes. However, clients have not shown significant interest in adopting AI solutions. The lack of client enthusiasm may be attributed to the black box problem of AI systems, where humans do not fully understand how AI computes and makes decisions.

AI was a prominent buzzword at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, and AI-enabled ad spend was projected to reach $370 billion in the previous year. While advertising executives agree that AI will shape the future of advertising, there is no consensus on its specific role. The US government recently announced its AI policies in May, indicating the growing importance of AI in various industries.

Although generative AI is a new development, AI itself has been around since the 1950s. Agencies like Deloitte Digital and Omnicom Group have been working with AI for years, but the introduction of ChatGPT by OpenAI has sparked an AI arms race, generating interest from advertisers.

While agencies pitch AI solutions, clients remain hesitant to fully commit and are more interested in gaining knowledge about AI rather than immediate implementation. Agencies find themselves providing educational information and guidance to clients.

Transparency and understanding are crucial for clients to grasp the potential of AI. Agencies are careful about data privacy, content ownership, regulatory standards, and ensuring human oversight in AI-powered tools. Agencies like Deloitte Digital are testing client-facing technologies such as digital twinning, enabling virtual replication and hypothesis to predict ad performance depending on various factors.

Other agencies use AI for faster processing of tasks like A/B testing, copy editing, visual asset generation, and data processing. The costs associated with these tools include AI services like Bard or ChatGPT.

Education plays a significant role in clients’ acceptance of AI. Agencies emphasize transparency regarding data usage, AI-powered tools, and their overall usage. Protecting the integrity of the data used to train AI models is important to ensure accurate results.

While clients are less apprehensive about AI than before, there is still a level of complexity associated with the technology. However, advancements in technology and a focus on results make clients more willing to embrace AI tools.

In conclusion, generative AI has captured the attention of advertisers, but clients remain cautious and interested in understanding the potential and processes of AI before fully committing to its adoption.