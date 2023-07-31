US Air Force contracts Qylur for AI-based system to coordinate autonomous vehicles

The U.S. Air Force has signed a contract with tech contractor Qylur Intelligent Systems for an AI-based “Collaborative Autonomous System” that aims to improve the coordination and performance of autonomous vehicles. The contract will fund research and development into Qylur’s “Social Network of Intelligent Machines (SNIM)” AI, which is designed to manage autonomous devices and maintain their long-term AI performance. Qylur also plans to explore commercial applications for this technology.

Qylur’s SNIM AI provides a performance-monitoring layer to the equipment on the network’s edges, such as industrial robotics or drones. The software addresses the challenges associated with deploying on-device AI, including limited battery power and small data sets available for training models.

SNIM AI connects related devices and enables them to share the same set of data, optimizing decision-making accuracy and facilitating real-world adaptations. It also addresses the issue of AI drift, where an AI model’s behavior changes over time. SNIM AI automatically detects AI drift, retrains custom-boosted models, and redeploys them to the edge devices.

Qylur aims to adapt its SNIM AI technology to fulfill the Air Force’s use cases through its partnership with the military. The company also sees ongoing commercialization of SNIM AI as a critical step in equipping AI-enabled devices in various fields, including autonomous cars, agriculture machines, home robotics, and medical nano machines.

Qylur Intelligent Systems, founded in 2005, initially focused on venue and event security technology. The company’s previous products included the Q Entry Experience, a honeycomb-shaped bag scanner. Through its early deployments, Qylur discovered the challenges posed by small data sets and the need for customized mission-specific models for edge devices.