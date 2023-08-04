Air Force Research Laboratory Celebrates First Successful Flight of AI-Powered Valkyrie Jet

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) recently achieved a major milestone with the successful flight of a Valkyrie jet controlled by artificial intelligence (AI). The three-hour flight took place on July 25 at the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. This achievement marked the first time that AI algorithms developed by the AFRL and trained using machine learning (ML) were utilized during a flight.

According to Col. Tucker Hamilton, DAF AI Test and Operations chief, this flight paves the way for further development of AI/ML capabilities that can be applied to various autonomy programs. Although details were not provided, Hamilton mentioned that the uncrewed aircraft was able to tackle a tactically relevant “challenge problem” during the flight.

To train the AI algorithms, millions of hours were dedicated to high fidelity simulation events, sorties on the X-62 Vista, hardware-in-the-loop events with the XQ-58A, and ground test operations. In a significant achievement earlier this year, AI successfully flew an aircraft based on an F-16 fighter jet for over 17 hours, marking the first time AI was used to fly a tactical aircraft.

Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, AFRL commander, emphasized the critical role of AI in future warfighting and the increasing speed at which operational decisions need to be made. The AFRL is rapidly advancing in the field of AI and machine intelligence, and it is vital for government, academia, and industry partners to keep up with these advancements.

While celebrating this milestone, experts in the military and tech fields have also highlighted the need for Congressional regulations to ensure responsible and ethical development of AI, preventing any misuse or weaponization of the technology.

In conclusion, the AFRL’s successful flight of an AI-controlled Valkyrie jet demonstrates immense progress in the application of AI in autonomous systems. This achievement opens up avenues for further advancements in AI/ML technology in the military and beyond.