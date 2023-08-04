Achievement Unlocked: AI Successfully Flies Unmanned Valkyrie Drone

Air Force researchers are celebrating a major milestone as an XQ-58A Valkyrie unmanned airplane completed its first flight using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. The successful three-hour sortie took place at Florida’s Eglin Air Force Base on July 25. Developed by the Air Force Research Lab in partnership with Kratos, the AI algorithms used in the flight were specifically created for the Valkyrie and underwent rigorous testing through millions of hours of simulations.

According to Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, the research lab commander, AI will play a critical role in future warfare, enabling faster decision-making and a better understanding of the operational picture. He emphasized the need for collaboration between government, academia, and industry partners to keep up with the rapid pace of AI development.

The Valkyrie is designed to be a reusable unmanned plane that offers significantly lower operating costs compared to traditional counterparts, whether they have a pilot or not. The recent flight marked the culmination of a multiyear collaboration that began with the Skyborg Vanguard program.

The Valkyrie drone, equipped with onboard computer systems, is launched using a rocket and rail system. It can be controlled from a ground station or an airborne fighter. The onboard computer system is capable of determining the most optimal flight path and throttle settings to adhere to commands.

This achievement highlights the growing potential of AI in the defense industry and opens up new possibilities for unmanned aerial systems. With further advancements in AI technology, we can expect to see increased autonomy and capability in future generations of military drones.