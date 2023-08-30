AI21 Labs Raises $155 Million in Series C Funding to Advance Generative AI Services

AI21 Labs, a leading provider of generative artificial intelligence (AI) services, has announced that it has successfully raised $155 million in Series C funding. This brings the total amount of funding raised by the company to $283 million, with a valuation of $1.4 billion.

Founded in 2017 by AI experts Amnon Shashua, Yoav Shoham, and Ori Goshen, AI21 Labs is known for its advanced large language models (LLMs) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies. These technologies are offered through user-friendly applications and application programming interfaces (APIs).

What sets AI21 Labs apart is its unique approach to AI systems. Instead of focusing solely on models, the company strives to build AI systems that are easy to integrate and generate reliable, trustworthy, and accurate results. This emphasis on usability and practicality has made AI21 Labs a popular choice among businesses.

One of the company’s notable achievements is the development of its proprietary Jurassic-2 foundation models. These models are among the largest and most sophisticated LLMs in the world, powering AI21 Studio, a platform that allows businesses to build custom text-based applications using AI21 Labs’ technology.

Additionally, AI21 Labs offers a multilingual reading and writing AI assistant called Wordtune. This tool understands context and meaning, enabling users to refine and generate text, as well as quickly read and summarize content.

The recent funding and advancements in generative AI demonstrate the growing importance and potential of AI in various industries, according to Amnon Shashua, the chairman of AI21 Labs. The company’s goal is to develop the next level of AI with advanced reasoning capabilities across multiple domains.

The co-CEOs of AI21 Labs, Yoav Shoham and Ori Goshen, highlight the robustness, predictability, and explainability of their technology, addressing the concerns surrounding AI.

In the broader AI landscape, the recent funding round of AI startup Hugging Face, which raised $235 million at a valuation of $4.5 billion, further emphasizes the increasing investor interest in the AI sector.

