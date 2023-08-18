A Bestselling Book on Maui Wildfire Raises Questions About its Authorship

A book titled “Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change” has surprisingly become a bestselling book on Amazon, despite receiving negative reviews due to its AI-like prose. The 44-page self-published book is attributed to a mysterious author named “Dr. Miles Stones” who remains anonymous. Despite having all one-star reviews, the book is currently the number-one bestseller in Amazon’s environmental science category in the US.

Critics have raised doubts about the authenticity of the book, pointing out repetitive writing and a lack of imagination in its content. Additionally, there is a discrepancy in the publication dates, with the book listed as published on August 10, but it chronicles events that took place from August 8-11, 2023. This inconsistency has fueled conspiracy theories, suggesting that the book somehow predicted or was connected to the devastating wildfire that occurred on Maui during those dates, resulting in over 110 deaths and the destruction of the town of Lahaina.

Fact-checking website Snopes has debunked these theories, explaining that the publication date and book description simply contain an error. However, the controversy surrounding the book has led to discussions about AI-generated books on Amazon, with accusations that the platform allows the sale of books that lack accuracy and are hastily put together.

Interestingly, a summary book titled “Summary of Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change by Dr. Miles Stones EXPOSED” has also gained popularity, becoming a bestseller in the education and reference category. Amazon has been criticized for allowing the sale of such books, with claims that some of them are produced by machine learning software. Amazon recently removed certain suspect titles after being called out publicly by authors. Despite this, AI-generated books are still available on the platform.

As of now, Amazon has not provided any comment on the matter.