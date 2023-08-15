The Importance of AI in Securing the Global Supply Chain

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the significance of the global supply chain and its influence on our daily lives. Although the disruptions caused by the pandemic are subsiding, threats to supply chains are still prevalent and can manifest in various forms. The current geopolitical climate, particularly Russia’s war on Ukraine and the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights abuses, has increased tensions in the United States and created new national security risks that will continue to impact global supply chains.

The imposition of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) by the U.S. Congress, aimed at preventing the importation of products made with forced labor in China, has raised questions about the origin of products and their underlying components. According to a survey by McKinsey, 45 percent of supply chain leaders have limited visibility into their upstream supply chain, sometimes only extending to their first-tier suppliers. To effectively address these supply chain risks on a large scale, comprehensive end-to-end visibility is necessary. This gives companies the foresight to prevent bad actors from undermining national security.

To mitigate these risks, it is crucial to understand every party involved in the supply chain, including those providing the smallest components. However, managing this complex network of suppliers, which may involve thousands of sub-tier suppliers, cannot rely solely on personnel and spreadsheets. Artificial Intelligence (AI) must play a vital role in achieving the required scale. AI technologies like ChatGPT have recently gained attention as policymakers grapple with regulating AI. While there are challenges to be evaluated, AI has the potential to enhance the security of the global supply chain.

By leveraging AI, it becomes possible to identify and exclude bad actors such as terrorists, fraudsters, or foreign intelligence agents from military or industrial supply chains. Implementing supply chain AI software allows the U.S. government and industry to analyze billions of records and detect potential risks within supplier networks. This level of transparency is otherwise unattainable.

While big tech companies advocate for responsible AI use, lawmakers must consider these recommendations and develop a comprehensive framework that balances regulation with innovation. While it is essential to act quickly in the interest of national security, caution is necessary to avoid hindering positive applications of AI.

In conclusion, the application of AI is crucial in securing the global supply chain. Supply chain visibility is essential for national security, and AI is necessary to achieve the necessary level of transparency. The regulation of AI should be carefully considered to protect against potential abuses while supporting its positive applications.