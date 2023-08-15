Securing the Global Supply Chain: The Role of AI

The pandemic has shed light on the significance of the global supply chain and its impact on our daily lives. Although the disruptions caused by the pandemic may be nearing an end, threats to supply chains continue to exist in various forms. Geopolitical tensions, such as Russia’s conflict with Ukraine and the human rights abuses committed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), have created new national security risks that will continue to affect global supply chains.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) imposed by the U.S. Congress to prohibit the importation of products from China’s forced labor has prompted consumers and suppliers to question the origins of their products and their underlying components. According to a survey conducted by McKinsey, 45% of supply chain leaders have limited visibility into their upstream supply chain, with some only able to see as far as their first-tier suppliers. To effectively address these risks at scale, the U.S. needs end-to-end visibility that allows companies to identify and mitigate threats to national security.

Ensuring supply chain resilience requires a comprehensive understanding of every party involved, from the top-tier suppliers down to the providers of individual components. However, this can be a daunting task, given the vast number of sub-tier suppliers involved. Traditional approaches relying on personnel and spreadsheets are insufficient to manage this complexity. Artificial Intelligence (AI) must play a vital role in achieving the necessary scale and efficiency.

In recent weeks, AI, represented by technologies like ChatGPT, has gained prominence as U.S. lawmakers and foreign policy leaders grapple with how to govern this emerging technology. President Joe Biden recognizes the promise of AI but acknowledges the need for careful evaluation to address potential challenges. As regulations for AI are formulated, policymakers should understand the current role of AI in securing the global supply chain and safeguarding national interests. Skepticism is understandable, but regulations must not hinder innovation or the existing use of AI for protecting human health, well-being, and national security.

Leveraging AI can help keep bad actors out of military and industrial supply chains, whether they are terrorists, fraudsters, or foreign intelligence agents. The widespread adoption of AI-driven supply chain software enables the government and industry to analyze vast amounts of data and identify potential risks within the supply chain, ensuring transparency that would otherwise be unattainable.

While big tech companies call for responsible use and regulation of AI, lawmakers must strike a balance. Regulation should guard against nefarious activities while still allowing the positive use and development of AI. With AI technology already in use and continuously advancing, an approach that balances regulation and innovation is crucial.

Amidst concerns over the negative aspects of AI, its role in securing the U.S. supply chain should not be overlooked. Supply chain visibility is vital for national security, and AI is essential in achieving the desired level of visibility and protecting supply chains.

