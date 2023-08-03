New Technology Allows Fertility Clinics to Choose “Ideal” Embryos

AI’s latest product, Remini, is revolutionizing the fertility industry by allowing users to upload photos of themselves and their partner to generate images of what their future child could look like. While this app offers people the opportunity to envision themselves as parents, it also raises ethical concerns.

With the advancement of reproductive technology, fertility clinics can now create and test embryos through in vitro fertilization (IVF) to find the “ideal” child for parents. Genetic testing allows parents to select embryos based on preferred traits such as sex, eye color, hair color, and even the absence or presence of certain health problems.

However, this ability to design and select “ideal” children raises eugenic concerns. Many parents opt for children with specific characteristics like white skin, high IQs, or particular eye colors. This emphasis on creating the “best” kind of child through technology neglects the natural diversity and uniqueness of each individual.

Furthermore, the lack of regulations in the fertility industry allows for the potential misuse of AI technology. As clinics harness the power of AI, there is the danger of reducing children to products that can be customized, marketed, and sold. This transforms the concept of having a child into a consumer-driven industry rather than an expression of unconditional love.

While it is not inherently wrong for doctors to use AI to help parents envision their future children, the issue arises when technology is used to build children with specific looks, sex, or preselected values. Instead, doctors should use technology to promote the understanding and acceptance of what it means to be fully human.

To ensure that this new technology is used ethically, it is essential to pay attention to its implications. Without thoughtful and responsible use, AI could contribute to the commodification of children. Every new child deserves unconditional love and should not be treated as a product or an accessory to adult life.