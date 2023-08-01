AI and ML Revolutionizing the F&B Industry

The food and beverage (F&B) industry is in need of change in order to secure a competitive, sustainable, and resilient future. Digital innovation, specifically artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), is transforming businesses by addressing industry challenges such as supply chain visibility, waste reduction, shifting customer demands, and product quality and packaging.

AI and ML have the potential to bring about significant value to the F&B market. Currently valued at $3.07 billion, it is projected to reach $29.94 billion within five years. This growth is driven by various factors including operational excellence, quality and compliance, supply chain optimization, profitable growth, and innovation and transparency. By leveraging historical data and predicting future actions, AI technologies can improve workplace productivity and drive positive business outcomes.

Although the adoption of AI and ML at scale is no longer the biggest obstacle to digital transformation in the F&B industry, there remains a challenge in ensuring that executives do not get lost in the technology and terminology. According to Sandeep Anand, Infor’s senior director of applied science, the focus now lies in empowering teams and tech leaders to understand and select the most suitable use case for the business, in order to maximize return on investment (ROI).

By having a clear focus on goals rather than specific tools, F&B businesses can successfully navigate the AI transformation. This will involve identifying the areas within their operations that can benefit most from AI and ML applications, such as inventory management, demand forecasting, or quality control. It is important for F&B companies to prioritize their goals and align them with the capabilities offered by AI and ML technologies.

In conclusion, AI and ML are revolutionizing the F&B industry by addressing industry challenges and driving positive business outcomes. By understanding and selecting the most suitable use cases, F&B businesses can harness the power of AI and ML to secure a competitive edge in the market.