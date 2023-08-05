The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Wealth Management

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to disrupt the wealth management industry, according to a new survey conducted by PwC. The survey predicts that one in six asset and wealth management companies will either be bought or shut down within the next five years, leading to significant technological advancements and consolidation in the industry.

The emergence of robo-advisors, which use sophisticated AI-powered models to assist investors with wealth-building and retirement planning, is a prime example of this disruptive technology. Major companies such as Vanguard, Schwab, Fidelity, Betterment, and Acorns are already offering and investing in robo-advising services.

PwC predicts that robo-advisors will grow to manage an estimated $6 trillion by 2027, as more investors embrace this digital investment advice. This growing trend has led to increased dealmaking activity, with 341 mergers and acquisitions taking place in the wealth management industry in the previous year alone. Notable transactions include Royal Bank of Canada’s acquisition of Brewin Dolphin, HUB International’s acquisition of WealthPlan Advisors, and Alera Group Wealth Services’ buyout of Johnson Brunetti.

Consolidation is expected to continue as the industry adapts to an AI-dominated future. Large players with significant resources are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, but it remains to be seen whether they can deliver on their technological vision. Smaller, specialized firms will need to adopt a “barbell approach,” being creative and idiosyncratic, to succeed in this competitive landscape.

Ultimately, the adoption of AI technologies will determine the survival of wealth management firms. Those who embrace robo-advisors and other AI-driven solutions will likely thrive, while those who resist may struggle to survive. This shift towards AI in the industry echoes the disruptive impact of passive investing through ETFs, which prompted the consolidation of actively managed funds to survive.

As the wealth management industry faces these challenges, it is clear that AI will play a significant role in reshaping the sector.