Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to disrupt the wealth management industry, which is already experiencing intense competition for fees and inflows. According to a recent survey by PwC, one in six asset and wealth management companies will either be acquired or shut down in the next five years.

This impending impact of AI has been described as “tech carnage” by Paul Meeks, a portfolio manager at Independent Solutions Wealth Management. Smaller firms will likely be forced to consolidate and invest heavily in game-changing technologies in order to survive.

Robo-advising, which uses sophisticated AI-powered models to guide investors in wealth-building actions and retirement planning, is one area where this technology is already making a significant impact. Companies like Vanguard, Schwab, Fidelity, Betterment, and Acorns are already offering and investing in robo-advising services. These investments are projected to grow robo-advisors’ assets under management to a staggering $6 trillion by 2027, according to PwC.

To navigate this digital transformation, money management firms are feeling the pressure to consolidate and pool investments in technology. In 2021, there were 341 mergers and acquisitions in the wealth management industry, the highest in at least a decade. Notable transactions include Royal Bank of Canada’s takeover of Brewin Dolphin, HUB International’s acquisition of WealthPlan Advisors, and Alera Group Wealth Services’ buyout of Johnson Brunetti.

This consolidation trend has continued into this year, with major acquisitions such as JPMorgan’s takeover of First Republic Bank, First Citizens Bank’s rescue deal for Silicon Valley Bank, and UBS’s emergency takeover of Credit Suisse. Industry experts believe that AI will drive further consolidation in wealth management operations.

The future of wealth management, according to Stephen Dover, head of the Franklin Templeton Institute, will involve a “barbell approach” where large players continue to scale while smaller, specialized groups will need to be innovative and unique to succeed.

In conclusion, survival in the wealth management industry will depend on embracing AI or risk being left behind. Just as passive investing through ETFs disrupted actively managed funds in the past, AI is expected to bring major changes to the industry. Smaller firms that fail to adapt may face consolidation or closure in the face of evolving technology.

Note: This is a rewritten version of the original article. The revised content only includes the facts from the original article, while removing source information, author information, contact information, and quotes.