Virginia Schools Increasingly Turn to Weapons Detectors for Improved Building Security

The demand for better building security in Virginia schools has been on the rise due to an increase in school shootings in recent years. Virginia experienced 13 school shootings in 2022, the highest number on record for the state. By early August 2023, the number of wounded and killed in school shootings had already matched last year’s total. In response to this alarming trend, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $16.4 million in competitive grant funding for additional security infrastructure at schools.

The market for school security in Virginia is now experiencing competition between two approaches: traditional metal detection systems and artificial intelligence-powered weapons detection systems. Startups like Evolv Technology, based in Massachusetts, have leveraged advancements in machine learning technology to challenge established players like CEIA in securing school contracts across the state and nationwide.

Evolv’s flagship product, the Express screening device, sets itself apart from traditional metal detectors by using computer vision to identify objects and shapes. This technology allows the device to screen multiple individuals simultaneously and detect weapons within a crowd. Evolv has secured contracts with the Prince William County and Alexandria City school divisions, and discussions with several other divisions are currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, CEIA, a well-established company in the security industry, offers traditional metal detection systems. Its Opengate product has recently been purchased by the Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools and offers comparable screening capacity to Evolv’s Express system at a more affordable price.

While Evolv’s technological capabilities have drawn criticism from some experts and researchers for allegedly misleading marketing practices, CEIA has built a strong reputation based on the accuracy of its metal detection systems.

Virginia school divisions are making decisions based on different factors, such as cost and overall safety. The Prince William County Public Schools, for example, opted for Evolv’s Express system due to its advanced screening capabilities, while the Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools chose CEIA’s Opengate system following a threat assessment.

In the quest for enhanced school security, these two competing approaches are shaping the nascent market of weapons detectors in Virginia schools, with a mix of traditional methods and modern AI-powered technology being implemented to protect students and create safer learning environments.