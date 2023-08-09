Virginia School Divisions Increasingly Seek Enhanced Building Security

Demand for improved security measures in Virginia school divisions has been rising as a result of increasing school shootings in recent years. In 2022, Virginia experienced a record-breaking 13 school shootings, and as of August 2023, the number of casualties has already matched last year’s total.

To address this growing concern, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin has allocated $16.4 million in competitive grant funding for additional security infrastructure in schools. As a result, at least 10 school divisions in Virginia have plans to install new weapons detection systems.

Two different approaches to school security are competing for dominance in the market. The traditional method involves using metal detection systems, while the alternative approach incorporates artificial intelligence-powered weapons detection systems. Startups like Evolv Technology, based in Massachusetts, have utilized advancements in machine learning technology to challenge established companies such as CEIA in the school security market in Virginia and across the United States.

Evolv’s main product, the Express screening device, differs from traditional metal detection systems by employing computer vision and AI to screen multiple individuals simultaneously. It is capable of identifying not only the metallic composition of objects but also their shapes. This allows for targeted searches, especially for parts or pieces of large weapons.

Evolv has already secured contracts with the Prince William County and Alexandria City school divisions in Virginia and is in talks with several others. The company aims to assist schools throughout the state in bolstering their security measures.

While some school divisions are embracing Evolv’s innovative technology, others remain skeptical. Research group IPVM has criticized Evolv for alleged misleading marketing practices. They claim that Evolv’s technology may not be as effective as advertised. Additionally, an incident at Proctor High School in Utica, where a student was able to get a weapon past an Evolv system, has raised concerns about its efficacy.

On the other hand, CEIA, a long-established company in the security industry, has built its reputation on the accuracy of its traditional metal detection systems. Their Opengate product, recently acquired by Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools, provides a more affordable option compared to Evolv’s Express system.

Although the cost difference played a role in selecting the Opengate system, the decision was primarily driven by a threat assessment conducted by the school division. The systems will be used on a case-by-case basis rather than daily.

School divisions in Virginia are actively seeking ways to enhance building security to ensure the safety of their students. The competition between traditional metal detection systems and AI-powered weapons detection systems reflects the ongoing quest for the most effective solution to protect against potential threats.