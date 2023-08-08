Developing Mechanisms to Authenticate Content Generated by AI

Businesses and researchers are working on ways to identify the origins of AI-generated text and images to tackle issues such as viral misinformation and academic cheating. The Partnership on AI, a nonprofit funded by companies like Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Google, is exploring the inclusion of symbols of authenticity or origin in content itself. This could involve digital watermarking or credentialing schemes to help detect generated content. However, ensuring the effectiveness of these mechanisms requires broad industry cooperation. Coordination through standards-setting bodies and collaboration with trusted verifiers will be necessary. Media and tech companies are already partnering on initiatives like the Content Authenticity Initiative, founded by Adobe in 2019. They aim to enhance trust by adding verifiable transparency to content using secure metadata, which allows viewers to identify AI-generated images and trace their origins and edits. Stability AI, for example, embeds watermarking technology into its images to leave a signature. Other industry leaders have also committed to using watermarking-type measures as part of a voluntary effort organized by the White House. Google plans to integrate watermarking and metadata into its generative models and introduce an “about this image” tool on Google Search. Microsoft, too, is introducing media provenance capabilities to its image creator and design tools. However, the use of credentialing systems raises privacy concerns. Organizations like Adobe emphasize privacy protection by allowing creators to choose the information attached to their content. Differentiating between human-made and machine-made text remains challenging, although AI-generated text often has a distinct style. Plagiarism detectors like Turnitin are being used by educators, but more sophisticated models can still evade these tools.

Post navigation