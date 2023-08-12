Recent Developments in Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to make significant advancements, with potential implications for humanity. Here are some recent stories on AI:

One interesting question is whether AI will replace architects. Oliver Wainwright explores this topic and highlights how AI can quickly generate visualizations of architectural designs, summarize planning policies, and even allow the public to experiment with projects. Architects can view AI as a helpful studio assistant, providing on-time and organized support.

In another development, author Jane Friedman discovered that several books falsely listed her as the author on Amazon. This incident reinforces authors’ calls for AI companies to respect their work and obtain consent before using it. This situation is comparable to being associated with low-quality group project work in school—a frustrating experience for Friedman.

Walt Disney has formed a taskforce to explore the possibilities of AI in the entertainment industry. While the taskforce predates the Hollywood strikes, it is ironic that writers and actors are now striking against the potential impact of AI on their professions.

AI may also aid airline pilots in avoiding areas that produce polluting contrails. A study conducted by Google and American Airlines suggests that AI could help reduce contrail formation, thereby contributing to a decrease in aviation emissions. The study found that flights would only need to burn 2% more fuel to avoid contrails, offering a potential environmental benefit.

The fashion industry is also embracing AI. Ganni, a luxury brand, showcased an AI during its spring/summer 2024 show at Copenhagen fashion week. The AI, developed in collaboration with digital artist Cecilie Waagner Falkenstrøm, was trained on data from the brand and social media comments. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with the AI during the show, and there were also talking AI trees, adding an innovative twist to the fashion event.

These recent developments demonstrate the ongoing impact and possibilities that AI presents across various industries.