The Need to Balance Privacy and Bias Testing in AI Systems

Companies often face a challenge when it comes to privacy and bias testing in their AI systems. On one hand, they limit the collection of sensitive data in order to adhere to privacy principles. On the other hand, without this data, they find it difficult to conduct thorough bias testing. This conflict arises because the collection of data such as race, gender, and age is necessary for testing AI models for bias, but there may be no other business need for such data, and companies prefer to minimize data collection as per privacy principles.

Awareness of the importance of bias testing data has been growing. As audit requirements become more prominent, companies will face increasing pressure to collect this type of data to evaluate their AI systems effectively. However, privacy legislation, like the California Privacy Rights Act, creates challenges as it emphasizes data minimization and limits unnecessary data collection.

To address this issue, it is essential to recognize that data minimization is not the only privacy principle at play. Fairness, transparency, and accountability are also critical values that apply to data practices, especially in AI and machine learning-based systems. While data minimization is important, it should not take precedence at the expense of other potential harms. A balance needs to be struck.

Some companies have taken data minimization to an extreme and lack sufficient data to evaluate their models accurately or assess bias. Fairness cannot be achieved through “unawareness.” It is crucial to ensure that the purpose of data collection aligns with fairness and responsible monitoring.

Various strategies can help companies collect or generate sensitive data for evaluation purposes. One approach is to collect data directly, making it available for testing and oversight while not necessarily including it in the training data for the model. Companies can also generate intentional proxies to infer demographic data from less-sensitive information.

Regulations such as the Algorithmic Accountability Act and the EU AI Act recognize the importance of transparency, documentation, and audits of AI systems to manage bias effectively. The EU General Data Protection Regulation allows exceptions to processing sensitive data when it safeguards fundamental rights and interests.

In conclusion, companies need to balance privacy principles with the need for bias testing in AI systems. By considering other privacy values, collecting relevant data, and generating proxies, they can ensure fair and responsible AI development while upholding privacy protections.