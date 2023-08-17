The New York Times Considers Legal Action Against OpenAI

Attorneys representing The New York Times are reportedly looking into the possibility of taking legal action against OpenAI to protect the intellectual property rights associated with its journalistic content. The Times has been engaged in intense negotiations with OpenAI over a licensing agreement for the use of its news stories in OpenAI’s artificial intelligence tools. However, these negotiations have become increasingly contentious, leading The Times to consider legal measures.

The primary concern for The Times is that OpenAI’s ChatGPT, an AI language model, is becoming a direct competitor to the newspaper. ChatGPT has been using original reporting and writing from The Times’ staff to generate text responses to queries. The worry is that other technology companies, such as Microsoft through its Bing search engine, might also incorporate this AI technology, potentially undermining The Times’ audience and website traffic.

The use of large language models like ChatGPT raises questions about copyright protection and data collection. These models gather vast amounts of information from the internet without explicit permission, and the legality of this practice remains uncertain. If OpenAI is found guilty of copyright infringement, federal law allows for the removal of infringing materials and imposes significant fines.

If a federal judge determines that OpenAI unlawfully replicated articles from The Times, it could order the destruction of ChatGPT’s dataset, forcing OpenAI to rely solely on authorized content. This legal action would not be the first against OpenAI, as comedian Sarah Silverman has already joined a class-action lawsuit, claiming that OpenAI used her memoir without authorization.

The outcome of these AI copyright disputes is expected to rely on legal precedents, such as the “fair use doctrine.” However, recent court rulings, including the Google Books library case and the Andy Warhol Foundation case, have shown varying interpretations of fair use. These cases suggest that the legal landscape surrounding AI copyright disputes remains complex.

As discussions between The New York Times and OpenAI continue, the potential for a lawsuit highlights the ongoing tension between media entities and technology companies over the use of content in AI models.