GPT-3 Performs Comparable to College Undergraduates in Reasoning Problems

A recent study conducted by UCLA psychologists has revealed that GPT-3, a popular artificial intelligence language model, performs at a similar level to college undergraduates when solving reasoning problems commonly found in intelligence tests and standardized exams such as the SAT. However, the researchers raise the question of whether GPT-3 is simply mimicking human reasoning due to its training dataset or if it is utilizing a novel cognitive process.

While GPT-3 achieves impressive results, it also has its limitations and fails spectacularly at certain tasks. For example, it struggles with tasks that are simple for humans, such as using tools to solve physical problems. The researchers aim to further investigate the underlying cognitive processes employed by AI models like GPT-3 in the future.

The study involved testing GPT-3’s ability to solve problems inspired by Raven’s Progressive Matrices, a test that asks subjects to predict the next image in a complex arrangement of shapes. GPT-3 performed remarkably well, solving 80% of the problems correctly, surpassing the average score of human subjects.

Additionally, GPT-3 was prompted to solve a set of SAT analogy questions that were unlikely to have been part of its training data. The AI performed better than the average score of human college applicants in these questions.

However, when tested with analogies based on short stories, GPT-3 did not perform as well as students. Nevertheless, GPT-4, the latest iteration of OpenAI’s technology, showed improvement in this aspect.

The researchers have also developed their own computer model inspired by human cognition and have been comparing its abilities to commercial AI models. Surprisingly, they found their psychological AI model to be superior in solving analogy problems until GPT-3’s latest upgrade.

Although GPT-3 displays impressive reasoning capabilities, it has difficulties with tasks involving understanding physical space. When presented with descriptions of tools for a specific task, it suggests nonsensical solutions.

The researchers hope to explore whether language learning models like GPT-3 are truly beginning to think like humans or if they are employing a completely different method that mimics human thought. Understanding this distinction would be valuable in advancing AI technology.