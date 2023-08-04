Amazon Expands into Healthcare Sector with AI Tools and Virtual Care Services

Amazon is making significant strides in the healthcare industry with two recent strategic initiatives. In July, the company launched Amazon Web Services’ HealthScribe tools, which utilize generative and speech recognition AI to help clinicians create documents more efficiently. Although the tool is already being utilized by customers such as Babylon and ScribeEMR, industry experts believe it may still have some catching up to do to compete with Microsoft’s more established healthcare AI offerings.

Amazon is actively seeking clinician feedback to improve its AI solutions as it continues to roll out HealthScribe. Tehsin Syed, General Manager of Health AI at AWS, stated that they are focused on incorporating user feedback and ensuring the technology works effectively at scale.

In addition to AI tools, Amazon has expanded its virtual care services through Amazon Clinic, which allows patients to access virtual care for common conditions like urinary tract infections and pink eye. On August 1, the company announced the nationwide expansion of this virtual care connection service.

While Amazon continues to expand its presence in the healthcare sector, there are concerns regarding the protection of customers’ health data and other potential challenges. The company faced layoffs in its healthcare units in July, indicating that there may still be obstacles to overcome.

Despite these challenges, it is evident that Amazon views healthcare as an area of long-term growth and focus. In a notable move, Amazon offered discounted healthcare offerings to Prime Day users, reducing the cost of One Medical membership for the first time.