The Use of Artificial Intelligence in Breast Cancer Screening Can Reduce Workload and Maintain Detection Rate

According to the world’s largest trial of its kind, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in breast cancer screening is safe and could reduce the workload of radiologists by almost half. Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with over 2.3 million women diagnosed each year. Early detection through screening can improve prognosis and reduce mortality rates.

Previous studies retrospectively examined whether AI could accurately diagnose breast cancer in mammograms. However, the latest trial directly compared AI-supported screening with standard care. The interim safety analysis of this randomized controlled trial, involving over 80,000 women in Sweden, showed that AI screening is as effective as having two radiologists working together. It did not increase false positives and reduced the workload of radiologists by 44%.

During the trial, half of the scans were assessed by two radiologists, while the other half were assessed using AI-supported screening followed by interpretation by one or two radiologists. The results showed that 244 women (28%) recalled from AI-supported screening were diagnosed with cancer, compared to 203 women (25%) recalled from standard screening. This resulted in 41 additional cancers being detected with the support of AI.

The study also found that the use of AI did not generate more false positives. The false-positive rate was the same in both groups, at 1.5%. Importantly, the findings indicate that AI-supported mammography screening is safe and can significantly reduce the workload of radiologists.

While the final results examining the impact of AI on detecting interval cancers and the cost-effectiveness of the technology are not yet available, the interim analysis suggests that AI is a promising tool in breast cancer screening. The lead author of the study emphasizes the need to understand the implications on patient outcomes and the combination of AI with radiologists’ expertise.

Experts, while acknowledging the high quality of the study, raised concerns about AI-driven increases in breast cancer detection potentially including overdetection of relatively harmless lesions. The final trial results will determine whether AI can truly improve breast cancer screening. In the meantime, improvements to breast screening programs, including addressing outdated IT systems, are necessary.

The research has been described as “very encouraging” by the NHS in England, which is already exploring how AI can expedite diagnosis, detect cancers earlier, and save lives. The potential of AI lies in enabling radiologists to focus on more advanced diagnostics, shortening waiting times for patients while maintaining detection rates and reducing workload.