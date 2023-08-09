The Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Education

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the way students learn and teachers teach. Purdue Fort Wayne (PFW) is embracing this new era by integrating AI into their educational practices. The Center for the Enhancement of Learning and Teaching (CELT) at PFW recognizes the importance of constantly learning about AI since its capabilities evolve every few months.

PFW offers a CELT teaching certificate, which equips instructors with the skills to navigate teaching in the AI-powered age. This certificate allows instructors to explore the features of AI-powered tools and improve their instruction and course design to better support student learning. Additionally, instructors can delve into the legal and ethical considerations related to AI in education. While PFW’s AI program is quick to detect plagiarism, their objective is much broader than that.

Adam Dircksen, the director of the Center for the Enhancement of Learning and Teaching, emphasizes the importance of having conversations with students about the appropriate and inappropriate use of AI in the classroom. By fostering these discussions, PFW aims to ensure that AI is utilized responsibly and ethically.

Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) also recognizes the potential of AI in education. However, FWCS places a greater focus on the relationship-building aspect of AI between students and teachers. They assert that students should develop critical thinking, writing, and literacy skills so that they rely less on AI tools like chat GPT. Instead, they should gain confidence in their own abilities to write and perform in the classroom as expected by their teachers.

Furthermore, FWCS teachers use AI programs to assess students’ writing abilities. By utilizing AI, teachers can gain insights into individual students’ skills and provide tailored instruction and support accordingly.

The integration of AI in education opens up new opportunities for both students and teachers. With responsible use and focused skill development, AI can enhance the learning experience and facilitate more personalized instruction in classrooms.