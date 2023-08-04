The MIT Task Force Releases Principles for Responsible AI Use in Law

An MIT task force has released an early version of seven principles for responsible AI use in a legal context. The task force was created to develop guidelines on factual accuracy, accurate sources, valid legal reasoning, alignment with professional ethics, due diligence, and responsible use of Generative AI for law and legal processes. The goal is to ensure that AI is used responsibly and ethically in the legal field.

Some Am Law 200 firms are taking a cautious approach to implementing AI. They are starting with email drafting and plan to eventually incorporate AI into other legal work. Kate Orr, global head of practice innovation at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, explains that they don’t want to rush the adoption of AI without proper consideration.

The New York State Bar Association President, Richard Lewis, highlights the potential of AI in the legal profession. He believes that leveraging the power of AI can be a game-changer, but also acknowledges the challenges in navigating this new world. Lewis emphasizes the importance of proceeding responsibly to ensure positive changes in the legal profession.

Senator Todd Young suggests that Congress is unlikely to pass new AI laws in the near future. Instead, he believes that federal agencies should focus on equipping themselves to address AI-related problems using existing laws. Young is part of a bipartisan group assembled to address the threats posed by AI.

The New York Times reports that legal battles are emerging concerning the false information presented by AI. The law is struggling to keep up with technological advancements, leaving victims vulnerable without legal recourse. The district attorney of Nassau County, NY, expresses frustration about the limitations of the law in helping victims.

Meanwhile, across the pond, British artists and illustrators are filing suits against AI firms, including DeviantArt and Midjourney parent company Stability AI, for issues related to copyright. These lawsuits highlight the challenges posed by AI in the realm of intellectual property.

In conclusion, the MIT task force’s seven principles aim to guide the responsible use of AI in the legal field. While some law firms are cautiously adopting AI, the legal profession faces challenges in adapting to this new technology. Congress may not pass new AI laws in the near future, and legal battles are arising concerning false information presented by AI. Additionally, intellectual property disputes with AI firms are emerging in the UK. The development and responsible use of AI in law require careful consideration and adaptation.