Law Firms and Law Schools Embrace AI Technology

Silicon Valley-based law firm Gunderson Dettmer has developed its own internal generative AI chat app called ChatGD. This move comes as more law firms are turning to AI companies to enhance their legal operations.

Law schools across the country are also adapting to the rising presence of AI in the legal industry. Institutions like Harvard and Northwestern are now offering AI-related educational resources to prepare future legal professionals for the future of legal technology.

In related news, Meta has settled a lawsuit with AI startup Neural Magic. The settlement terms remain undisclosed. Neural Magic had accused Meta of stealing algorithms that are used to improve computer processing and enable scientists to work with larger datasets in machine learning.

The legal community is recognizing the impact of AI technology. Vivian Wesson, executive vice president and general counsel at The Board of Pensions of the Presbyterian Church, believes that AI has already changed the game. Her team is working on clarifying how AI tools can be integrated into the legal profession.

Google and Universal Music are currently in talks to negotiate a licensing deal. This deal aims to set an example for AI companies on how to determine the intellectual property their products can be trained on. The ultimate goal is to allow fans to create their own tracks using AI tools while ensuring proper compensation to copyright holders.

As law firms and law schools explore the potential of AI technology, its impact on the legal industry will continue to evolve.