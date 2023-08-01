Freshwater Dolphins in Amazon Basin Use Acoustic Monitoring and AI to Navigate Flooded Forests

Freshwater dolphins in the Amazon Basin have a unique ability to navigate flooded forests during the wet season using their flexible bodies and echolocation clicks. Researchers have found a way to study the habits of endangered pink river dolphins (boto) and tucuxi in these seasonally flooded habitats by combining advanced acoustic monitoring and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques.

To conduct their study, researchers from the Technical University of Catalonia, Spain, and the Mamirauá Institute of Sustainable Development in Tefé, Brazil, submerged recording devices called hydrophones to record sounds in various habitats across an area of approximately 800 square kilometers (309 square miles) in the Mamirauá Sustainable Development Reserve. These hydrophones captured sounds from river channels, confluence bays, floodplain lakes, and flooded forests during both wet and dry seasons.

Using convolutional neural networks (CNN), a type of deep-learning algorithm, the researchers were able to classify the recorded sounds into distinct categories: echolocation clicks, boat engine noises, and rain. The CNN achieved impressive accuracy rates of 95%, 92%, and 98% for each respective sound type.

The study revealed fascinating patterns in the movements and behavior of the dolphins. As water levels rose, the dolphins spent more time in bay and river channels, suggesting that they used these waterways to access the floodplains. It was also observed that female dolphins with calves and adolescent dolphins spent more time in the floodplains than males, potentially seeking abundant prey or shelter from aggressive male behavior.

Understanding the movements and behaviors of these dolphins is crucial for conservation efforts, as they face various threats such as fishing entanglement, dam construction, mining, agriculture, and cattle ranching. By studying their habitat preferences and responses to habitat loss, conservation managers can develop targeted approaches to protect these endangered species and manage the entire ecosystem.

The use of acoustic monitoring and AI provides a less stressful and more effective long-term method to study dolphin populations compared to capturing and tagging them. The researchers recommend the widespread use of this technology across the Amazon to aid in the conservation of these unique freshwater dolphins.