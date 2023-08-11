Training AI Image Generators with AI Images Produces Poor Results, Study Finds

A recent study conducted by researchers from Stanford University and Rice University has revealed that training AI image generators with AI images can lead to detrimental outcomes. The study emphasizes the importance of incorporating “fresh real data” into generative artificial intelligence (AI) models to maintain the quality of the output.

The researchers discovered that including synthetic images within a training data set exacerbates artifacts that render humans less recognizable. This finding is encouraging for photographers and creators, as it highlights the necessity of real, high-quality images to ensure the accuracy and diversity of AI-generated content.

The research team introduced a concept called Model Autophagy Disorder (MAD) to describe this AI condition, where the AI image generator consumes its own material, resulting in a loss of information about the true distribution. Without a sufficient supply of fresh real data in each generation, the quality and diversity of future generative models progressively decrease.

This discovery implies that AI cannot solely rely on its own output to develop an extensive repository of data. Furthermore, it suggests that the future advancement of generative AI will rely on collaborations with photographers and the licensing of training data. As picture agencies and photographers become aware of the use of their intellectual property for training AI image generators, AI companies may face the necessity of obtaining licenses for such data.

While companies like DALL-E and Midjourney have claimed to use “publicly available” data for training their models, the inclusion of copyrighted photos raises concerns. In the future, AI companies may need to establish cooperation with image professionals to acquire the necessary data for training their AI models, ensuring the legal and ethical use of intellectual property.

In conclusion, this study sheds light on the limitations of training AI image generators with AI images and underscores the importance of real, high-quality data for the progression of generative AI technology.