Hong Kong University Reverses Ban on AI Tools for Students

Hong Kong University (HKU) has reversed its previous ban on students using AI tools, allowing them to utilize GenAI for their coursework. The university aims to foster innovation and leadership in the field of artificial intelligence. However, there are concerns that the introduction of GenAI may disrupt the university’s assessment system.

Some educators at HKU worry that it will be challenging to evaluate students’ work as they can now use AI tools like ChatGPT for their essays and quizzes. In a previous semester, a sixth of a class had already used AI tools, with one student completing an entire assignment using ChatGPT. Despite the challenges, teaching staff acknowledge that these skills are essential for students’ future success.

Of the eight publicly funded universities in Hong Kong, six have announced that they will provide free GenAI tools to both teachers and students. Chinese University emphasized the importance of following their policy on academic integrity when using AI tools, stating that unauthorized use could constitute academic dishonesty. Other universities, such as Baptist University, have released guidelines and principles for GenAI use, encouraging students to use the tools responsibly and in accordance with the university’s policies.

The global education market for AI exceeded $1 billion in 2020, and it is expected to continue growing at a compound annual rate of over 40% between 2021 and 2027. Universities worldwide are also addressing the use of AI tools in education. Yale University and Cambridge University have published guidelines and codes of conduct for instructors using text-generation software, while HKU and Polytechnic University have provided training for teaching staff.

The introduction of AI tools in education raises concerns about the reliability of generated information. Scholars worry that AI may produce false information that is difficult to distinguish from facts. It becomes crucial for students and educators to verify the accuracy of AI-generated content in academic work to maintain the integrity of research and scholarship. Some experts suggest that institutions should invest in plagiarism-detecting tools and equip students with the necessary skills to evaluate and validate AI-generated information.

As AI continues to advance, universities worldwide are facing the challenge of integrating AI tools into education effectively while ensuring academic integrity and reliability of information.