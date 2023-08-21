Streamlining Business Operations with Automation Tools

MSPs are facing challenges in the form of a struggling economy and a shortage of tech talent. To address these issues and optimize their businesses, solution providers are turning to automation tools. Pia, an Australian company that specializes in AI-based automation for IT service desks, aims to assist MSPs in streamlining their operations.

Automation tools not only fill gaps in workforce, but also enable MSPs to offload specific tasks. This allows employees to concentrate on higher-level responsibilities and enhance their skill sets. Tim Coach, global channel chief at Pia, emphasizes the importance of utilizing tools that leverage the expertise of employees to propel the company forward. His remarks were made at the XChange August 2023 conference hosted by The Channel Company.

AIs can assist MSPs in relieving staff of simpler tasks and helpdesk functions, helping firms operate more efficiently and attract new clients. This leads to increased profitability and growth for MSPs while keeping the costs of human capital in check. Justin Ploof, owner of Nashville-based solution provider Mull IT, highlights the benefits of automation in terms of cost-effectiveness.

Pia began as an automation tool developed by Virtual IT Group (VITG), one of Australia’s largest MSPs. After the accidental development of an enterprise-level AI engine, Pia emerged as its own company. The positive impact of this automation is evident with 8 times faster customer ticket resolution, 400-500% improvement in ticket closure rates, and a 40% increase in staff retention.

The implementation of AI is crucial in the face of labor shortages and difficulties in finding technical talent. MSPs need to retain and develop their employees, and leveraging AI technology is a way to achieve this. Pia’s automation tools provide the necessary support to overcome these challenges and drive business success.