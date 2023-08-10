Dana-Farber Researchers Use Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Muscle Wasting in Head and Neck Cancer Patients

Researchers from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed a tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to diagnose muscle wasting, known as sarcopenia, in patients with head and neck cancer. This tool provides a fast and accurate assessment that can improve treatment and supportive care for patients.

Head and neck cancers are commonly treated with surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, but these treatments often have severe side effects. Patients may have difficulty eating and drinking during and after treatment, leading to poor nutrition and sarcopenia.

Sarcopenia is associated with increased chances of requiring a feeding tube, lower quality of life, and worse outcomes, including earlier death. Muscle mass is an important indicator of overall health, and individuals with more muscle mass tend to be healthier and more robust.

Doctors typically assess muscle mass by analyzing computed tomography (CT) scans of the abdomen or neck. CT scans of the neck are frequently performed on patients with head and neck cancer, allowing doctors to identify sarcopenia at an early stage and intervene.

However, diagnosing sarcopenia from CT scans requires a highly trained expert to examine the scan and differentiate muscle from other tissues, which is time-consuming and burdensome. To address this challenge, the researchers utilized deep learning, a form of AI, to diagnose sarcopenia using CT scans of the neck.

The AI model was trained using clinical records and CT scans from 420 patients with head and neck cancer. An expert assessed muscle mass based on the CT scans and calculated a skeletal muscle index (SMI) score for each patient. The deep learning model was then trained using this dataset to perform the same assessments.

The AI model automatically identifies and delineates the muscle in the neck from other tissues with transparent results. In a validation test using a different patient group, the model achieved clinically acceptable assessments of muscle mass 96.2% of the time, as assessed by an expert panel. The AI model completes an assessment of a scan in approximately 0.15 seconds.

Currently, doctors use body mass index (BMI) as an indicator of declining health related to treatment. However, the researchers found that SMI was a better predictor of poor outcomes, making it a potentially more valuable clinical tool.

An AI-based assessment of sarcopenia can be performed regularly throughout treatment, allowing physicians to detect a patient’s decline early on and take preventive measures like nutritional consults, supportive medications, or physical therapy.

The tool could also be used to guide treatment decisions. For example, a patient with existing sarcopenia at the time of cancer diagnosis might benefit from gentler treatment options compared to a physically robust patient.

The researchers plan to further test the tool in a clinical trial setting, applying it to scans throughout the treatment course to better understand how muscle mass changes and how the information can be utilized to guide interventions and treatments.