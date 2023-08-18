Artificial Intelligence to Transform Job Roles in the Next 4-5 Years

Analysts predict that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will replace approximately 5% of full-time technology roles annually over the next 4-5 years. However, while basic jobs will be automated by AI, technology experts anticipate the creation of higher-level jobs that involve decision-making and strategic roles. Additionally, roles in AI ethics and sustainability practices will be in demand.

Executives from leading automation companies, such as ServiceNow and UiPath, believe that job profiles will evolve as enterprises develop their AI strategies. They argue that historically, the introduction of groundbreaking technology has led to more new work. The CTO of ServiceNow, Pat Casey, states that even if certain jobs are automated, people will not become jobless, but will transition to more value-added work.

A study by McKinsey Global Institute suggests that approximately 12 million occupational transitions may be required in the United States alone by 2030, with the most significant impact on productivity in areas like marketing, sales, customer operations, product development, and software development.

Pareekh Jain, an outsourcing expert, estimates that around 5% of full-time equivalent (FTE) roles will mature into newer roles as they are replaced by AI tools. However, Jain clarifies that the impact will mostly be on support roles without significant decision-making capabilities.

According to Rob Enslin, co-CEO of UiPath, customers seek assistance in identifying areas to reduce inefficiencies. He cites examples of non-technical talent using AI to automate tasks in healthcare, such as collecting data and payment automation.

Furthermore, Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Officer of Tech Mahindra, points out that companies can achieve 35-45% better efficiency by utilizing AI and automation tools. He emphasizes that the conversation with clients now focuses on improving efficiency rather than just saving FTEs. The impact will likely be more pronounced in quantitative work, leading to a shift in FTE requirements.

Hansa Iyengar, a senior principal analyst at Omdia, believes that widespread adoption of AI will create new types of higher-value jobs, rather than eliminating support roles. DD Mishra, a senior director analyst at Gartner, expects the demand to shift towards capabilities like data science, AI/ML, automation, analytics, and cybersecurity. Consulting services, particularly sustainability consulting, will also remain in demand.

Looking ahead, Sandeep Kalra, CEO of Persistent Systems, expects AI tools to enable employees instead of replacing job opportunities. He emphasizes the demand for upskilling programs to help employees effectively use AI tools and boost productivity.