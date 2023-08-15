New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions to Accelerate Industrial Decarbonisation

New artificial intelligence (AI) solutions will accelerate industrial decarbonisation across the country, with nearly £4 million in government funding for green innovations.

Twelve green AI initiatives will receive a share of £1 million to decarbonise and boost the generation of renewable energy, contributing to reaching the country’s ambitious net zero goal by 2050.

The schemes range from using AI to improve the forecasting of solar energy production for the grid to the decarbonisation of dairy farming through AI robots monitoring crop and soil health.

Projects also aim to reduce the carbon footprint of AI technology itself by developing hardware that mimics the human brain and reduces power consumption.

The government will provide a further £2.25 million to support further AI innovations specifically in energy sectors, as part of the £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio.

The government’s Digital Catapult agency has received up to £500,000 to launch the UK’s first Centre for Excellence on AI innovation for decarbonisation (ADViCE), which will bring together businesses, academics, and experts to advance research into AI solutions that will help industries cut emissions.

The AI projects to receive funding include developing new ultra-low-power AI technology, AI for connecting solar electricity to the energy grid, AI for improving solar energy production forecasting, and AI for automated soil and crop health monitoring in agriculture.

The government has announced a total of £3.75 million in funding through its AI for Decarbonisation Programme, and energy firms, software developers, and innovators have until 10 October 2023 to apply.

These investments solidify the UK’s position as a leader in AI and decarbonisation, driving transformative change and addressing global challenges.