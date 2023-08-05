Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: A Game Changer

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by transforming disease detection and enabling early interventions. This shift towards AI-supported detection of abnormalities in medical imaging, such as chest X-rays, mammograms, and brain CT scans, is poised to become mainstream, according to Professor Kenneth Mak, director-general of health at the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore.

While AI’s influence may be largely unseen by the general public, it has already had a significant impact on how healthcare is delivered at the population level. Speaking at the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Medicine 2023, Professor Mak emphasized the transformative potential of AI in improving healthcare outcomes.

The conference, organized by Nanyang Technological University’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine), the College of Engineering, and the National Healthcare Group, aims to promote collaboration among various disciplines and discuss the implications of AI in healthcare. With approximately 600 attendees, including clinicians, researchers, scientists, engineers, AI experts, and policymakers, the event seeks to explore the game-changing effects of AI on the healthcare industry.

During a panel discussion on the impact of AI on medical professionals, Professor Mak highlighted how AI is revolutionizing diabetes management in polyclinics. Traditionally, labor-intensive screenings for diabetic damage to the eye required meticulous manual interpretation of retinal photographs. However, with the implementation of the AI-driven system Selena+, these screenings have seen a paradigm shift. Selena+ utilizes machine learning and deep learning algorithms to identify diabetic eye damage with an impressive accuracy rate of 95 to 97 percent. The system swiftly relays accurate results to doctors, leading to significant savings in manpower and specialist inputs.

Despite the positive reception of AI technology among healthcare professionals, concerns have been raised regarding the medical legal implications and the lack of institutional policies to guide healthcare professionals in dealing with AI. Professor Mak sees this as part of the positive evolution of technology, highlighting the need for ongoing discussions on ethics and the responsible use of data.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into the healthcare system, its ability to detect diseases and offer early interventions holds immense promise for better patient outcomes. The transformative potential of AI in healthcare is becoming more apparent, and its mainstream adoption is on the horizon.