Fraud in the UK: A Growing Problem Amidst the Pandemic

In the UK, there has been a significant increase in reported incidents of fraud, reaching 4.5 million cases in 2021/22, which is a 25% rise compared to the previous year. This surge in fraud can be attributed to the ideal conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis. Fraudsters are taking advantage of the vulnerability and desperation of households and businesses.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is also contributing to the rise of new types of fraud. AI’s ability to imitate people by absorbing personal data such as emails, photographs, videos, and voice recordings poses an unprecedented challenge in fraud prevention.

However, there are efforts underway to combat fraud. The government, banks, and financial organizations are employing increasingly sophisticated fraud-detection methods. AI and machine learning models are being explored as potential solutions to deal with the complexity, sophistication, and prevalence of scams.

The growing gap between prices and people’s incomes has made individuals more susceptible to scams that promise grants, rebates, and support payments. Fraudsters often pose as genuine organizations, such as banks or the government, tricking individuals into revealing their identity details and then stealing their money.

The rise of fraudulent applications for government and regional support packages, particularly in response to the pandemic, is concerning. Fake businesses are created by fraudsters to secure multiple loans or grants. An extreme example involved a man posing as a Greggs bakery and swindling three local authorities out of nearly £200,000 worth of COVID small business grants.

The implementation of support schemes at an accelerated pace made it challenging for officials to effectively review applications. The UK government estimates that approximately £5 billion, or 11% of such loans, were fraudulent. As of March 2022, only £762 million had been recovered.

Fraud detection efforts have also focused on early detection of financial statement fraud through complex mathematical models incorporating traditional statistical techniques and machine learning analysis. These models incorporate both financial and non-financial information to assess fraud risk. For example, better corporate governance and a lower proportion of directors who are also executives decrease the risk of fraud.

Financial institutions are also utilizing machine-learning models to detect financial fraud. A survey by the Bank of England revealed that 72% of financial services firms are testing and implementing these models. Collaborations between industry players, such as Deutsche Bank and chip maker Nvidia, are further advancing AI integration into fraud detection systems.

However, the use of AI systems in fraud detection raises concerns about potential unintended biases. Campaign groups have expressed worries about biases in AI fraud detection systems, as they often work well for the majority but may disproportionately flag applications from ethnic minorities as risky.

It is important to view AI systems as tools to assist assessors rather than fully automated processes for detecting and accusing fraud. These systems can support auditors and civil servants in identifying cases requiring further scrutiny and reducing processing time.