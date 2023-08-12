ZOOM’S TERMS OF SERVICE CONTROVERSY SPARKS CONCERN OVER AI AND PRIVACY

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, faced backlash this week over changes to its terms of service that granted the company the right to use user data to train artificial intelligence (AI) modules. The change, which went unnoticed until a viral blog post, allowed Zoom to have a perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free license to user data, including videoconferencing data. The public outcry was swift and intense, prompting Zoom to clarify that they are not using videoconferencing data for AI training and to update their terms of service accordingly.

This incident sheds light on a larger trend in which companies are utilizing the massive amounts of data collected through surveillance capitalism to train AI models and then sell these services back to users. Major offenders include companies like Google, which has been scraping the web for training its AI algorithms, and AI vendors like OpenAI and MidJourney, which have amassed huge amounts of internet data. The lack of regulation surrounding AI technology allows these companies to profit from data monetization without sufficient privacy and labor protections.

Katharine Trendacosta, from the Electronic Frontier Foundation, explains that the issue lies not with AI itself, but with how it is used and what data is fed into it. She emphasizes the importance of privacy laws and labor protections to prevent unethical use of AI technology. Without proper regulation, the accelerated use of AI in surveillance capitalism poses risks to digital privacy and automation.

In other news related to AI regulation, the Federal Election Commission in the United States is considering regulation of AI-generated content in political ads. A petition from the advocacy group Public Citizen prompted the agency to open up the possibility of rule-making and public comments on the issue of “deepfake” media in political advertising. The FEC had previously been divided on the matter, with some expressing skepticism about their authority to regulate AI ads.

These incidents highlight the need for effective regulations to address the potential pitfalls of AI technology and protect user privacy and rights.