OpenAI Launches Content Moderation API

OpenAI recently released an API for content moderation that aims to alleviate the burden on human moderators. The company claims that its latest large language model, GPT-4, can assist in both content moderation decision-making and policy development. In other words, the algorithm is designed to not only help platforms identify and remove inappropriate content but also guide them in establishing rules and identifying the types of content to look for. However, there are concerns about the potential issues that tools like this may create.

Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook struggle to effectively police their vast spaces due to the overwhelming amount of content present. This has led to the proliferation of toxic and illegal material, requiring platforms to rely on underpaid human moderators to sift through it. The promise of automation to scale moderation efforts and reduce the need for human moderators has been met with skepticism. Critics question whether these solutions can effectively address disinformation and false information.

Emma Llansó, Director of the Free Expression Project for the Center for Democracy and Technology, expressed skepticism about automation’s limitations in content moderation. She questioned whether an algorithm that often generates false information can truly aid in moderating disinformation. OpenAI acknowledges that their API may not be perfect and that human oversight is necessary to monitor and refine its judgments.

Content moderation poses not only technical challenges but also ethical ones. Automated systems may mistakenly flag innocent users or fail to recognize certain offenses. The moral judgments required in moderation make it difficult to envision how machines, devoid of moral values, can effectively solve these dilemmas. Achieving consensus on what should be taken down from a site remains a major challenge.

In unrelated news, the New York Times is reportedly considering a plagiarism lawsuit against OpenAI for alleged copyright infringements. The Times claims that OpenAI trained its ChatGPT using the newspaper’s data without permission. This allegation has already led to multiple lawsuits from other parties. If the lawsuit is successful, OpenAI may be required to rebuild its algorithm without the use of copyrighted material. This development, along with other recent restrictions imposed by news organizations on the use of AI, indicates that AI’s attempts to woo the news media may not be yielding the desired results.