U.S. Air Force Tests Unmanned Jet with Advanced Artificial Intelligence

The U.S. Air Force has successfully conducted a flight test of an unmanned jet equipped with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning capabilities. The test brings the Air Force one step closer to its goal of having pilots fly alongside AI-managed wingmen.

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) announced that an XQ-58A Valkyrie, directed by AI and machine-learning systems developed by the lab, completed a three-hour sortie in late July. While specific details were not provided, the AFRL stated that the aircraft demonstrated the ability to process mission-critical information, contributing to the Air Force’s plans to expand the use of autonomous aircraft.

The test is seen as progress towards the development of a Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) system. The goal is to create autonomous AI and machine-learning powered aircraft that can assist human pilots in making faster combat decisions. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall previously mentioned plans to utilize at least 1,000 CCAs once they become operational.

The CCA program is still under development, and it is not yet clear how AI-managed aircraft will function alongside human pilots on missions. However, the aim is for the AI systems to handle routine tasks and data processing, allowing pilots to focus on critical aspects of the mission.

The Air Force spokesperson compared the use of AI in aircraft to the automated ground collision avoidance system, an autonomous feature already implemented in U.S. fighter jets. The spokesperson mentioned that the goal is to further advance these algorithms to enhance their capabilities.

AI and autonomous operations are expected to play a crucial role in future warfare, enabling faster decision-making and operational understanding. The Air Force emphasizes the need for collaboration between government, academia, and industry partners to keep up with these advancements.

The Air Force has allocated a budget proposal of $490 million for the CCA program in 2024. The program aims to augment existing and future platforms with cost-effective and complementary systems to increase lethality and effectiveness in contested environments.

The XQ-58A Valkyrie is positioned as a low-cost option that can be used for various missions and is designed with the possibility of being a combat loss. The Air Force has requested $5.8 billion over five years from Congress for the CCA program.