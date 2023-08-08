Portneuf Regional Medical Center Implements Virtual Nurse Technology for Improved Patient Care

Patients admitted to Portneuf Regional Medical Center (PMC) in Pocatello can now benefit from the assistance of a virtual nurse right from their room’s television. In a partnership with Care.ai, PMC aims to enhance the efficiency of healthcare provided by bedside nurses using innovative technology.

Through the use of artificial intelligence and sensors, Care.ai’s platform provides real-time feedback on patient conditions to virtual nurses. These virtual nurses can then effectively communicate the patients’ needs to the bedside nurses, enabling them to spend more time with patients.

The virtual nurse offers a range of capabilities, including guiding patients through the admission process, gathering medical history, and providing discharge information. It also has the ability to check in on patients and initiate video calls if consented to by the patient.

By offloading certain tasks to the virtual nurse, bedside nurses can focus on other critical responsibilities such as administering medication, accompanying patients for walks, and engaging in discussions with patients and their families. This helps to streamline workflow and improve overall patient care.

Although the implementation of Care.ai’s technology is being done in phases, PMC has plans to utilize AI sensors for monitoring a larger number of patients and promptly notifying bedside nurses in case of emergencies. The phased approach allows staff to gradually adjust to the new technology and ensure a meaningful implementation.

Patients at PMC have the option to opt out of the virtual nurse program if they prefer. The hospital aims to expand the use of this technology to the medical surgical floor and hopes to have AI sensors in place by the end of the month.

The integration of virtual nurses into healthcare settings shows promising potential for improving patient care, efficiency, and nurse-patient interaction. PMC’s partnership with Care.ai demonstrates their commitment to leveraging innovative solutions to enhance healthcare delivery.